To the Editor:
I write in support of Joel M. Kuhlman as a candidate in the upcoming election for Wood County Common Pleas Court judge.
I have known him as a friend and in a professional capacity for more than a decade. As a life-long resident of Wood County, Kuhlman has demonstrated his desire to serve our community. He was elected to the Bowling Green Council in 2009 and has also served as a county commissioner.
Kuhlman is a man of integrity and impeccable ethical standards. He treats his clients and all people with dignity and respect. I have had the opportunity to work with him in a professional setting on numerous occasions and have found him to be extremely knowledgeable. I have witnessed firsthand his passion for the law and sound judgment.
I am confident that Kuhlman will continue to demonstrate these qualities from the bench.
Please join me voting for Kuhlman this November.
Nathaniel Spitler
Bowling Green