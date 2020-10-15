To the Editor:
It seems our town won’t get out from under the local mask mandate any time soon. I have seen many people not social distancing or not wearing a mask properly or not at all.
I get that there are many people who medically cannot wear one but then you get those against wearing a mask because they’re trying to make a political statement.
Last night was a good example of university students not doing their part in slowing the spread of this deadly virus.I witnessed roughly 20 students walking in a group, with no masks on or social distancing.
We all need to do our part in slowing the spread of this virus which has claimed 200,000 people. Please wear a mask when inside a store or restaurant and outside when you can’t socially distance.
Dustin Smith
Bowling Green