To the Editor:
In his Nov. 28 letter (“We need to trust election results”), Mario Goveia identified four things voters must do to “be confident in election results” and ensure “the survival of the American experiment.” He also accused Democrats and illegal aliens of “chipping away at election security.”
On Election Day, I spent nearly 15 hours working at the polling location in Weston. To prepare I attended a two-hour in-person training session and did another hour or so of online training.
It wasn’t difficult and I learned a lot. I learned that a Democrat and a Republican are present when voting machines are set up, seals are broken, paper is replaced and ballots are removed. Two and sometimes four people must sign every paper document to assure that no ballot or machine was tampered with. A Democrat and a Republican work each station all day to ensure voters receive non-partisan assistance.
I also learned that in Ohio and most, if not all, states we already do what Goveia suggested. I know the election process was very, very secure in Weston. I believe it was secure across the nation.
Another thing I learned by talking with my fellow poll workers from both parties on Election Day is that there is a lot of agreement about America’s problems. We might not agree on the best solutions. But we agree that not enough people vote, and if more citizens did vote leaders would be elected based on merits, not on turning out the angry and the uninformed.
Safe elections and the security of our democracy are best protected when everyone understands how the electoral process works, and everyone is educated and informed about the issues that matter. The biggest threats to “the survival of the American experiment” are not more informed voters — they are uninformed citizens and unsubstantiated accusations.
Rick Busselle
Bowling Green