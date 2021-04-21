To the Editor:
Soon Bowling Green Council will consider the issue of apartment registration and inspection.
A very few east side residents have made it their job to complain, demand it.
There are few logical reasons for registration or inspections. For over 60 years our court has not had one lawsuit for injunctive relief against a landlord.
Proponents of licensing and inspections claim that it is needed for health and safety, yet nobody, including the east side complainers, will show me a list of houses in violation or that needs “attention.”
I have continued to ask for a list to no avail; however, we are still proceeding with registration and inspections. If it is approved, nothing will be gained or accomplished; it is not designed to help our community.
It should be remembered that landlords and developers risked their livelihoods to redevelop the 2nd Ward.
Sixty years ago, it was known as “hog town.” It is now very presentable and contributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to our schools to educate our children, without adding substantially any children to our school system. The landlords have and do help our community.
Landlords have also completely redeveloped the 1st Ward, from the railroad tracks east. It has gone from industrial blight and decay to supplying millions of dollars to our school system to use and enjoy — again without adding substantially any children to our school system.
Certainly things can be improved and made better. No one would be against that. Bowling Green presently enjoys a very competitive advantage to other mid-American schools as our housing costs for students are some of the lowest in our conference. Our landlords are responsible for that.
We are only two years removed from the federal court’s decision in Yoder v. City of Bowling Green, which overturned a discriminatory housing ordinance that was enforced throughout the city for 40 years.
It should be regrettable that landlords feel the only method and avenue they have to correct onerous and unconstitutional legislation (instigated by east side complainers) is the U.S. Federal Court. Reasonable people should be able to logically work together. Legislation should not be intrusive and should be actually needed. It should accomplish a worthwhile objective and not be a bureaucratic costly worthless endeavor.
Please do not punish and handicap the very people who build and improve our community.
Robert W. Maurer