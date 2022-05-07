To the Editor:
The Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green strongly supports the following statement from the League of Women Voters of the United States (May 3, 2022, https://tinyurl.com/bdep7v8p):
“Today the League of Women Voters of the United States president Dr. Deborah Turner and CEO Virginia Kase Solomón issued the following joint statement in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:
“Reproductive care is essential health care and a fundamental right that the Supreme Court is preparing to undermine. If this draft opinion holds, and overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it not only strips women and pregnant people of their personal autonomy but opens the door to erode more fundamental rights. As an organization that believes in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy, we will fight to preserve the individual rights of women to make their own reproductive choices.
“The leaked Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is an affront to our values that support access to health care, reproductive rights, and individual liberties and privacy. If this draft opinion is finalized as leaked, it will be an unprecedented blow to women and will put the reproductive health of millions in danger. This opinion is also a direct attack on Black women and all underserved communities who already experience unfair barriers and limited access to adequate health care services.
“All people deserve access to quality health care, including abortion, and the privacy to make reproductive choices. Today Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey are still the law, and we will stand with our allies to protect women’s access to care. It is critical that we show up in solidarity, and make our voices heard for reproductive choice. Our democracy depends on it.
“The League of Women Voters of the United States filed an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and we await the official published opinion from the Court.”
Janet B. Parks, president
League of Women Voters of Bowling Green