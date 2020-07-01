To the Editor:
On May 30 we suffered a fire in an apartment in Bowling Green. The fire was caused by a candle and caused considerable damage.
Thanks to the excellent response and very fine efforts of our Bowling Green Fire Division, no one was injured and the damages were contained.
We are very fortunate and should all appreciate the excellent professional, and conscientious fire department we have. Hopefully, you won’t need their services, however if you do, we can be thankful for their competence and efficiency.
Robert W. Maurer, Esq.
Maurer, Newlove & Bakies, LLC
Bowling Green