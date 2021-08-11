To the Editor:
Last week, the staff of Drs. Phipps, Levin, Hebeka & Associates arranged a celebration at Bowling Green City Park honoring the retiring founders of the Wood County Hospital Medical Building’s General Dental Offices which we began in the summer of 1976. It was a truly an honor to be recognized by Mayor Mike Aspacher and by the many that turned out with their well wishes.
A successful career and partnership like ours could never have happened without the love, support, and trust of our family, patients and, especially, the terrific team we assembled. We were blessed to work with so many people of this wonderful community and a staff who have been by our sides throughout the last 45-plus years.
We forged our friendship as far back as the Ohio State University Dental School and the Toledo St. Vincent Dental Residency. With the help and encouragement of Drs. Whittaker and Pace we set out on our life’s journey to do the best we could for those we care so much about. There are so many very special people that traveled that road with us for decades. There are too many to name here, but let us just say, we are so proud of each and every one of them and will cherish the years we spent together.
Although we are retiring from our Bowling Green dental practice, we are not retiring from life. We hope to continue to support and educate the next generation of dentists, staff and patients on the valuable contribution that quality care can provide. We have left our office in the extremely capable hands of Dr. George Hebeka and and Dr. T. Ryan Phipps. Additionally, the highly qualified and respected Dr. Jenna Shevlin has recently joined the team. She, along with the faces in the office that many of you have come to know over the years, will carry on with new and innovative ways to provide incomparable and individualized diagnosis, planning and treatment for the patients of Northwest Ohio.
Thank you again for celebrating our long careers and your recognition of the positive impact we had on the health and lives of those we worked with along the way.
Dr. James Phipps and Dr. Jeffrey Levin
Bowling Green