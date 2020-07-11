To the Editor:
Bowling Green City Council is considering mandatory mask-wearing in stores, shops, and other public buildings, and in crowded outdoor areas where safe physical distance cannot be maintained, to protect everyone from coronavirus.
Because COVID-19 is being spread by people who don’t have symptoms, and therefore don’t know they have it, and because not enough testing is available for us to know who is infected, we are forced to play “Russian roulette” with COVID-19.
Face masks and physical distancing are the only “bullet vests” available to protect ourselves and those we care about in this game. The virus can cause serious illness in people of any age, including children, and there is no way to predict whether you will have a mild or severe illness.
By wearing masks in stores and businesses, we protect the people who risk their lives to serve us, as well as other customers.
We also protect our healthcare workers from physical exhaustion and the unbearable task of making difficult ethical choices of life and death, which will result if our hospitals are overrun with too many infected people, as is now happening in many other states.
We must take this action now to protect the people of Bowling Green from the dangerous spread of the virus.
Wearing masks is a small sacrifice we should all make to protect each other.
Neocles Leontis
Professor of Chemistry, Bowling Green State University
Bowling Green City Council, at-large representative