BG children deserve same support as parks, seniors - Sentinel-Tribune: Opinion

BG children deserve same support as parks, seniors

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:00 am

BG children deserve same support as parks, seniors

To the Editor:

I grew up in many small towns throughout Ohio since my father, who was from Bowling Green worked for Uhlman’s. I moved here as an adult and have lived or taught in this community for over 40 years. Both my parents as well as many of my six brothers and sisters and I, graduated from Bowling Green State University. My husband Tom and I have raised our son here and have taught at the university or the city schools. We have seen generations of students benefit from wonderful educational opportunities. And we have chosen to retire and live in this town that has nurtured us and our families. Despite the fact that we have no children or grandchildren in the schools at this time, we urge a yes vote on the school levy.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]