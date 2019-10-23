BG children deserve same support as parks, seniors

I grew up in many small towns throughout Ohio since my father, who was from Bowling Green worked for Uhlman’s. I moved here as an adult and have lived or taught in this community for over 40 years. Both my parents as well as many of my six brothers and sisters and I, graduated from Bowling Green State University. My husband Tom and I have raised our son here and have taught at the university or the city schools. We have seen generations of students benefit from wonderful educational opportunities. And we have chosen to retire and live in this town that has nurtured us and our families. Despite the fact that we have no children or grandchildren in the schools at this time, we urge a yes vote on the school levy.