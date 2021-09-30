To the Editor:
We are honored to write a letter in support of Rachel Phipps in her reelection bid to Bowling Green Council, Third Ward.
Phipps contacted us in early spring to ascertain Juniper Brewing Company’s interest in participating in the downtown parklet project. It was clear from the beginning that her sole intention was making downtown attractive and fun for townspeople, and a welcoming and desired destination for visitors to our city. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and we were thrilled to be included.
Throughout the process, Phipps was undaunted by the challenges she faced, whether it was fundraising, working with architects on the design and overseeing the buildout and installation of the parklets. Additionally, she was adept at keeping busy business owners on task throughout the project.
In our opinion. Phipps possesses many strengths and characteristics necessary to represent the citizens of Bowling Green: she clearly is able to “think outside the box”, is well-organized, creative and able to work well with a diverse group of individuals. Most importantly, she genuinely cares for our community and has proven that she is willing to devote the time and energy necessary to move the city forward.
We heartily endorse the election of Phipps.
Zach and Christina Tracy
Juniper Brewing Company