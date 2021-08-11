To the Editor:
Recently Rose Hess submitted her reasons to support rental inspections (Reasons why BG needs rental inspections, July 28 Sentinel-Tribune).
It is respectfully submitted that her arguments fail to recognize the real issue which is that any rental inspection in Bowling Green is totally useless, worthless and a waste of time. Rental inspections are not needed, because so many other agencies cover rental units and their conditions.
Hess would have the city create another bureaucracy, spend on additional budget of $200,000 per year, in an attempt to harass the students and landlords and add nothing of value to our community.
I have repeatedly requested from the Eastside Association and Hess to produce a list of “bad” rental houses in Bowling Green. They have never been able to supply even one address needing attention.
At this time, if there is any “problem,” the renter simply has to give “notice” to the landlord of that problem and if the landlord fails to correct this problem, the tenant deposits their rent with the court and Bowling Green Municipal Court Judge Mark Reddin will decide how to remedy the problem. It is simple, quick, reasonable and fair. It works, without any government intervention. See Ohio Revised Code section 5321.07 (the above is the law of Ohio.)
It has been working successfully since the Ohio Landlord Tenant Law went into effect (1974).
If Hess or the east side complainers know of any health or safety problems in Bowling Green’s housing they need to report them. They will be fixed timely.
We do not need additional legislation to harass and annoy landlords, students and Bowling Green citizens and create additional useless government bureaucracy. Let’s concentrate our energies and money on productive community improvements.
Robert W. Maurer, Esq.
Maurer, Newlove & Bakies, LLC
Bowling Green