To the Editor:
As we make our plans to vote, I’d like to raise the alarm concerning a voter fraud each of us will face. The issue I raise is the danger that the real, core, best “you” will not vote. Instead it could be a cheaper, shallower version of “you.” It might be the “angry you” or the “scared you” or the “selfish you” or the “lazy you” that just swallows what your friends and your particular stream of media tells you. Any of these selves can legally vote and sign under your name.
How to avoid it? Bring an expert on the best, deepest, most courageous and most generous you along with you when you vote. All of us have a person or two in our past — maybe all the way back to our childhood — who could see in us the very best person we could be, even when we couldn’t see ourselves that way. In my case it was my mother (among others). Let’s all take a breath before we vote, and remember who they were, and what they saw in us. And let’s invite them to remind us of who we are at our best as we make our voting decisions. No frauds allowed.
I have one other suggestion. Many of us have a spiritual guide who lives in our hearts. I have just spent 40 years as a Christian pastor, so for me it would be Jesus. Let’s pause to study up a bit on what our guides have to say about our voting choices — they will not be neutral. What did they stand for? What was their core character, their core teaching — what have they guided you toward, and away from? If your spiritual guide creates and brings out the best you, theirs would be a voice to listen to.
Temptation is always strong, and we all have many voices tempting us to let a thoughtless fraud take our minds, our hearts and our votes. Let’s all take a stand with ourselves and commit to let our very best selves step up in this election. May no frauds take the place of the best, wisest, most generous and most courageous U.S.
Rev. Gary Saunders
Bowling Green