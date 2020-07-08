To the Editor,
It just goes from bad to worse and even worse.
Now President Donald Trump is accused of knowing that the Russians are paying bounties for American soldiers killed by the Taliban. Trump says that he was not briefed on the matter, but the intelligence community findings are in the Presidential Daily Brief, and Trump is responsible for the contents of the PDB, whether or not he chooses to pay attention.
The buck stops with Trump, no matter what his excuses are. And now that the world knows about it, what is Trump doing? Nothing at all.
It was bad enough that Trump skipped his military duty with a made-up excuse of a bone spur (that does not stop him from playing golf—and a lot of golf at that).
It was bad enough when Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies because the Russians and Syrians wanted to do a land grab; Trump just left the Kurds to whatever fate awaited them.
It was bad enough when Trump tried to (illegally) take money from military projects so that he could build his border wall. It was bad enough when, without consulting our NATO allies, Trump decided to pull our troops from Germany.
And all this as a part of Trump’s cow-towing to Putin. groveling at Putin’s feet. What has this country come to?
Despite Trump’s slogans about “Make America Great Again” and “America First”— one could more sensibly read those slogans as “Make Trump Great Again” and “Trump First.”
Trump has steadily and progressively dragged America and what it once was down to second rate status. And why? I will bet that Vladimir Putin has something on Trump that compels Trump’s obsequious fawning over Putin — and that something is money laundering (which will be forgotten if Trump is a good boy) and the promise of future hotels in places such as Moscow and other paces where Putin has influence.
I hope that voters end this in November and give Trump what he so justly deserves.
William E. Feeman Jr., M.D.
Bowling Green