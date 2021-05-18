Memorial Day is the official, unofficial start of summer. With the coronavirus pandemic coming to an end, we are looking forward to returning to normal living with barbecues, picnics, mowing the lawn, swimming, vacations and enjoying the warmer weather.
But first, let’s hear a special Memorial Day message. This is a day we stop to remember and honor those who served in the U. S. Armed Forces and gave their lives defending our freedoms.
Freedom is not free – it never was and it never will be.
Way back when and not so way back when, there were people – men and women, white and Black, rich and poor, from all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds, who stood up and fought for what they believed – liberty and justice and freedom.
After war, many of these Americans were able to return to their homes and families.
Others – too many others – came home in a flag-draped coffin. These Americans made the supreme sacrifice for the rest of us. They paid the price for our lives and freedom. May we always remember, freedom is not free.
As we begin the summer season, starting to get back to normal, let us remember the sacrifices made for all of us. Not just from COVID-19, but from all tyranny through our history.
Our nation’s cemeteries are the final resting place for the heroes who gave their lives so we could live in freedom. These freedoms were given to us by the founding fathers. These are freedoms many others have fought to defend throughout the history of our great nation. Words cannot express the sorrow for those lives lost, nor can they express the gratitude we feel for the sacrifices made for our benefit.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.