To the Editor:
I encourage you to join me in voting for the levy that will continue to support our Bowling Green parks. We are very fortunate to have such a rich array of well maintained parks and recreational facilities in our city.
One of the reasons that Bowling Green was named one of the Top Ten Places to Raise a Family in the nation, and has twice been named one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns is because of the wonderful parks that we have.
There are 11 parks covering 393 acres of land including the well-equipped Bowling Green Community Center, the award-winning pool and waterpark facility, and the new Veterans Building.
Bowling Green exceeds the national average of 9.5 acres of park land per 100,000 people with 12.4 acres per 100,000. The parks are used by people of all ages and abilities from 6 months to more than 95 years old.
The park system needs our continued financial support to be able to keep our parks in the top condition needed for them to serve all of our residents well. This levy will authorize a replacement of the current 2-mill levy.
This millage means that a family owning a home with an assessed value of $150,000 would only pay about $8.75 on a monthly basis to provide this essential financial support.
I hope you agree with me that the wonderful resources that our parks provide are well worth this cost and that you will vote to approve this levy in the election next month.
Bob Midden
Bowling Green