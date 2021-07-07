To the Editor:
The recent tragedy in Florida recalls a similar incident recorded in Luke’s gospel. Jesus says: “Or those 18 who were killed when the tower of Siloam collapsed on them: Do you think that they were more sinful than all the others living in Jerusalem? “I tell you, no. But unless you repent, you too will all perish.”
Every person in the Surfside condo building had plans for that day. Dreaming safely in their beds At 1:30 a. m. none imagined that suddenly their plans would be crushed by tons of falling concrete and steel. All those plans, hopes and dreams were gone in the blink of an eye. Were those killed worse people than those who survived? Jesus would say, “I tell you, no. But unless you repent, you too will all perish.”
This life in the flesh is tenuous and unpredictable. It matters where you place your trust. Those who died are now facing judgment. If there were Christians among the dead, they have nothing to fear. They are now home. Those who refused Jesus or neglected their spiritual destiny have no hope.
God is merciful, but he is also perfectly just. The words repent or repentance appear 66 times in the New Testament. God’s covenant with mankind offers perfect hope, joy, peace of mind and confidence in the future, but it is conditioned on our complete surrender to his will. We tread on dangerous ground when we treat Jesus with neglect or casual disdain.
John Randall
Bowling Green