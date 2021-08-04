To the Editor:
Bowling Green is seeing an increase in crime.
I believe that the one thing all the accused in the various cases have in common is the lack of a supervisory figure. Where are the parents, uncles, priests or siblings?
In some cultures, parents are punished for the crimes of their children. We may be reaching a stage when that will be necessary to curb crime.
Certain groups say that people today should be punished for the sins of their ancestors. They have it backwards: we are not morally responsible for the sins of our ancestors, but we are responsible for the sins of our children and grandchildren.
It is almost always due to a lack of solid parenting that kids end up in prison. Spend a weekend interviewing convicts and one will find one universal principle: None had strong parental role models in their lives.
When I was growing up, parents of my friends would be at the bars every Friday and Saturday night. Their kids would grow up to host underage drinking parties. Small wonder we have frat boys forcing their peers to consume dangerous amounts of alcohol. Their parents probably drank with them at the bars during homecoming week. Change starts at home, not at a rally.
Kassandra Blair
Worthington