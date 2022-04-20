To the Editor:
There is a bill before the Ohio Legislature marked House Bill 290, or the Backpack Bill.
For proponents of the bill the basic argument goes like this: Public schools have failed to educate kids. Public schools teach radical ideas about sexual identity and political ideology. Allowing parents to choose where their kids go to school will create a more competitive learning environment that better prepares children for the future. All of this is on backpackbill.com.
Working at a charter school, I see that alternatives in education help to create conscientious and well-rounded citizens. That said, the Backpack Bill serves no benefit to Ohio and does not combat the real crisis we face: A lack of community.
When it comes to competition between schools, Ohio does exceedingly well. According to a study found on backpackbill.com, Ohio ranks eighth out of 51 (states and D.C.) in overall educational freedom/school choice. If we already rank so high in educational freedom, we do not need another law from the government to improve school competition.
When it comes to teaching radical ideas about sexual identity and political ideology, it’s not as prevalent as you think. Nowhere in my lesson plans are the words, “America is evil and the constitution should be shredded.” If you are truly worried about your kids learning radical ideas related to sex and political ideology the Backpack Bill will not solve them. Talk to your child about these issues.
When I teach history I talk about the horrors of slavery, the importance of the constitution, but mostly I just try to give your child the ability to comprehend ideas and think critically about life. These characteristics help us become informed and caring citizens. Who could oppose that? When your child leaves high school thinking about how they can best serve their community, then the school has done its job.
We should oppose the proposed Backpack Bill. Ohio does well in educational freedom already. Radical ideas about sex and political ideology are already available to our children via the internet. Changing their district/school will not solve the problem. Talking to kids about it might.
Lastly, contact your local school. See how you can help. And once you’ve done your part, do some more. Take pride in your community and its school.
David Jenkins
Bowling Green