To the Editor:
I read today in the paper of the death of Evelyn Bachman has shocked me to the core (obituary was in Saturday’s paper). Her life and career and family and accomplishments are amazing and stunning.
She was the leader of our book club. The club met just last week. Evelyn was her usual sprightly, lively, smiling, witty, erudite self. She would always politely segue us back to the day’s topic of discussion and keep us on track when we raced off on unrelated tangents. How ever will we get along without her? This will be a wrenching loss for us for a long time.
Surely Evelyn carries right along, lawyering and leading book clubs, in some unimaginable Schroedinger’s Cat branch of the universe.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green