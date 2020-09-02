To the Editor:
BGSU students have signed an agreement with the university to not attend large gatherings. The school is not the same without parties, however, attending one makes you a morally bad student.
The moral wrong is not attached to the fact of whether or not you actually transmit the virus to someone, it is in the moral choice to risk the safety of others for nothing more than your own short-term enjoyment. If you drive drunk but make it home, the moral color of the action is the same: it is a poor moral choice and you have made it.
People are moral by the sum total of their moral actions, students attending parties risk the health of the students and staff of the university—the very staff who is creating the content of the education, which is the reason they are attending the university in the first place.
Universities’ in democratic nations have a long history of tolerance for a wide variety of opinions and choice. Such a choice, to attend a party, pertains to the health outcomes of others, and democracies have a long history of removing rights that injure other people’s health.
Furthermore, universities in democratic nations rarely condemns the moral action of its students. However, given the nature of the pandemic, the community should condemn attendees, students or otherwise, of these parties as bad moral agents.
Creating this dialogue of social condemnation is important, because when students hear about these parties, they can address the attendees as such: people who cannot make good moral judgments.
Good moral choices and a sense of shared fate are constituent parts of a functioning democracy and university. The fate of in-person classes on campus depends on the moral actions of the majority of the student body. A failure to condemn the poor moral decisions of students going to parties is to further damage the eroding sense of social accountability for poor moral actions in social life.
The professors of the university are the backbone of the institution and the ones who stand to lose the most if students are morally incapable of not identifying that attending large parties is a bad moral choice. You are only a good person if you perform good moral actions, and attending parties at BGSU is a step towards becoming a morally bankrupt student.
Brandon Long
Bowling Green