To the Editor:
I wanted to say how angry and frustrated I am that Bowling Green State University is trying to cancel their American Sign Language program and have let go of deaf faculty members. This is inexcusable.
I am currently in a program through Shawnee State University. It’s a granted licensure program from the State of Ohio to license more teachers to teach deaf and hard of hearing students. There is a shortage of teachers in this area.
We took ASL through BGSU, and I am currently in a curriculum class also. The state uses several colleges for us to spread the grant money throughout the state.
Rebecca Sidders is my teacher. She is amazing, and the program is amazing. This program is worth saving.
Sonja Jarrells
West Portsmouth