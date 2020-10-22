To the Editor:
Joel O’Dorisio is running for the Ohio Senate because he believes that everyone, including the average Joe, needs representation. He would be effective and is the best person to represent the interests of the people in this district.
First, O’Dorisio is a highly trained, skilled and dedicated world-class artist. Glass art is his medium, which takes many, many years of dedicated work to develop. With this practice, he has to manage the techniques of working with hot glass, but his practice includes creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. His artistic abilities, craftsmanship and dedication are unquestionable. His success, however, is also dependent on his entrepreneurial and business-savvy skills. It is O’Dorisio who makes the art, but it is also O’Dorisio who promotes and manages his all phases of a thriving art business. These skills would seamlessly translate to into abilities that would make him an effective legislator.
At Bowling Green State University, O’Dorisio is a highly respected artist, but he also garners praise as a teacher, administrator and leader. He is a doer — he gets things done. He looks for answers and avenues to solve problems and not create them. He wears many hats and has an inspiring record of service work, which includes negotiating labor contracts, acting as the director of a highly successful learning community, and most importantly, his selfless work with students. In and outside of the classroom, O’Dorisioworks tirelessly with his students, helping them to become successful and productive citizens.
O’Dorisio has a global view and possesses the ability to examine all sides of a problem. He is curious and explores issues for a better understanding. Joel is his own man; bound only by the ideals of fairness for all. He works well with others, but has strong beliefs based in love of family, of hard work, and fairness for all. O’Dorisio exhibits attributes that would would transfer from the artist’s studio and classrooms to a world which includes representing us in Columbus.
A final note: What I appreciate most about O’Dorisio is his positivity — he believes in the his potential and in the potential of all Ohioans. O’Dorisio has earned my support and my vote. He is the person I want representing my family, friends and me as our state senator.
Gordon Ricketts
Bowling Green