To the Editor:
On Aug. 4 voters, living on specific properties in the Bowling Green City Schools district, will have an opportunity to decide if their property will be transferred to an adjacent school district. Cost of property taxes is a central issue here.
I agree that taxes have a definite effect on household budgets. However, our children’s lives and their future are at stake here. Children have developed friendships with other children at their current schools. Is transferring to another school district worth our children’s mental health which affects the rest of their lives? I think not.
After chatting with a neighbor, I discovered that this person did not know that their property was located in an area that, if the ballot issue passed, was designated to be transferred to an adjacent school district. This person did not know that they could vote on this ballot issue.
Please visit the Wood County Board of Elections website. The first screen provides a link to the list of properties whose eligible voters may vote on this ballot issue. Is your property listed? If so, you have the opportunity to make your voice heard.
Esther Nagel
Custar