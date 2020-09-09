To the Editor:
Look back to the summer of 2015. People were vacationing, going to recreational parks, outdoor concerts, fairs, museums and family reunions, attending sporting events both professional and grandkids’ games.
The economy after the devastating Great Recession was booming, folks were employed, stores filled with shoppers. Children and teachers were preparing for the new school year.
Now fast forward to the summer of 2020. Obituary pages fill of coronavirus deaths, protest in the streets, an out-of-control pandemic that is sweeping across the country. There are secret paramilitary forces patrolling American cities accosting, detaining, and rushing seized people away in unmarked vehicles.
People are hunkered down inside their homes and apartments in fear of the pandemic. There are long lines for testing. There is long-term unemployment and worries about rent payments, with many people getting evicted from their long-term apartments.
Seniors are unable to safely shop for food and necessities. We have to social distancing in stores and even funeral homes. Many COVID-19 victims are dying alone.
All of this is because of the lack of leadership from the president.
You have a way to change in November. You can vote to continue the current “crisis in America” or vote for a sane experienced chance for the betterment of America.
The choice is yours, but when you cast that ballot, think back to the good days of 2015. Reflect for a moment, about how your life has changed. Can you honestly accept corruption, incompetence, nepotism, cronyism, abuses of power and lawlessness that Donald Trump has done and continues to do?
His own sister, a retired federal judge, said that her brother is cruel, lies and is misleading his base with his phoniness. He is not a champion of women’s equality, a protector of health care benefits, nor a defender of pre-existing conditions coverage.
He assembled 2,000 people on the White House’s South Lawn during the convention with few precautions to prevent it from becoming a super spreader event. This is historic grounds owned by all Americans.
Remember this when you go to vote — and also all the Republican senators and representatives who never once came out against this. Bob Latta, Jim Jordan and Bob Portman kept silent.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge