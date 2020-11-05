To the Editor:
“After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead,” by Associated Press writers Mohamed Ibrahim in Minneapolis and Denise Lavoie (online, Oct. 31) is some pretty biased reporting pasted into the Sentinel-Tribune.
You forgot to mention five nominations for Peace Prize along with his transparency and leadership in his different approach in handling America in a manner different that the career politician. You also did not mention Joe Biden’s most recent involvement in corruption with China, etc.
Also, you obviously did not question those of us that are part of the middle class that have been the working ants for our many previous Administrations, Republican and Democrat. Please take the time to watch this video, Adam Andrzejewski “The Depth of the Swamp.”
Please know what you are posting before you speak to everyone in your publication and address every side of an issue in a non partisan fashion. A lot of partisanship in this post. Was it intentional?
Jan Waltermier
Curtice