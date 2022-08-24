What is the problem with needing a photo ID to vote?
We need one to buy beer and alcohol, do any kind of banking at a branch, to buy medicine, tobacco products and cigarettes, as well as numerous other items. But there is much resistance to needing a photo ID to vote.
Voting is a sacred right we have as Americans. Yet there are those who claim to require an ID to vote is voter suppression.
What are these people afraid of? That some of their voting base are not able to get a valid ID? A driver’s license, employee ID card, state issued ID … there are other valid IDs that could be used to ensure who is voting is who they say they are. It works if one wants to buy beer or cigarettes or whatever.
Is it because “they” want anyone to vote? Even people who are not citizens? So much for free and honest elections.
What is the real reason for not wanting voter IDs? It could be to be able to stuff the ballot box with questionable ballots.
Changing the laws governing elections isn’t the answer. That only gives one side a suspicion that voting fraud is happening.
To have completely free and fair elections we need everyone to believe there is nothing questionable going on. What is needed is a sure way to verify each vote. That way is with a photo ID.
Let’s examine the groups who could be suppressed.
Non-citizens are those who didn’t enter our country in the normal, legal way. They shouldn’t vote, they haven’t earned that right.
Those who are poor can still get alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco products, having to show a photo ID to get them.
Underage people may not even understand what the candidate said or what the issues really mean.
Voter ID is not suppression. It is a way to ensure valid, safe, secure elections. Making excuses and rash “justification” for no ID to vote raises more questions and only may delay the reporting of the results of elections.
There is no reason to say voter ID will suppress any one from voting, as long as he or she is a U.S. citizen, has properly registered to vote and presents a valid photo ID.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.