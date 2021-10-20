To the Editor:
Several years ago I attended a number of hearings held Bowling Green Council regarding the possibility of bringing food trucks. At the time, Sandy Rowland was serving as council at large and a member of the committee examining food truck rules. I was impressed to see that she had researched codes in other cities, met with food truck vendors, reached out to downtown business owners regarding their concerns, and came up with a concise recommendation for legislation that was ultimately adopted.
This is just one example of Rowland’s commitment and dedication to the well being of the community. That and her experience make her an excellent choice for 4th Ward council member.
Susan Krueger
Bowling Green