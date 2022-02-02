To the Editor:
I read your passenger railroad article (Next stop, BG? Dec. 8) with interest. Throughout the 1990s and the early 2000s, I worked on and off on passenger rail projects. I was never paid to do this research, I simply saw trains in Michigan, and the more prestigious overnight trains in Toledo, and wondered if there was room for anything new.
The answer turned out to be no. There will never be new passenger trains in Ohio. What makes me so sure? Here are some reasons:
I spoke finally with somebody high enough up in CSX to answer my question: What would it take for them to allow a passenger train on their tracks? I was told that there was no issue with passenger trains but I would have to carry a half a billion dollars in insurance.
This was 20 years ago. I am sure the amount would be much higher now.
The best and most direct rail route between Toledo and Columbus was about to be abandoned at some point in the 1990s. I was able to arrange a phone call with U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, to suggest that she somehow get control of the abandoned track. I believe the call reflected that she did not care about the subject, offering nothing — no advice, no contacts and no follow-up. And second, and far more important, she felt the topic was of no interest to voters.
I was told by an Amtrak attorney that they would fight any new train service under the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, the company branded as Amtrak, 1973 Articles of Incorporation, which gives them almost exclusive right to run passenger trains in the U.S.
Heavy passenger rail is a big endeavor. It takes money, determination, specialized facilities, public support, and lots and lots of knowledge and training. To my knowledge, there have not been any new heavy rail projects in the last 30 years.
Seth Gussow
Toledo