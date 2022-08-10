To the Editor:
Here I sit looking at what is going on in this great country. I know that a lot of you are thinking the same way.
People are not taking responsibility for their actions.
Our founding fathers who made our country are being pushed aside because of their past. George Washington, Robert E Lee, Christopher Columbus — these people made us what we are, right or wrong.
Lets get back to our morals. Turn off social media. Look at what’s going on around you. Quit immortalizing a criminal.
Brittney Griner did the crime and was sentenced to nine years in Russia, for bringing cannabis into the country.
If a foreigner came to our great country with drugs, it would be a felony. This is not in anybody’s control, here in America. Griner did this on her own in another country. I do not feel that I should pay with the safety of me, my wife, my neighbors, or my grandsons, with a prison exchange.
When I was in school I thought about morals, and learned from other people’s mistakes.
We are on a fast pace to becoming a third world nation.
Wake up and smell the roses while you can. China may not let you when they take over.
Steve Snyder
Bowling Green