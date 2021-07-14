Family, faith, stability, strength of the economy and freedom: These are the real meaning of America. These are what brought numerous people to our shores and built the most desirable place to live.
The opportunity to live, grow, raise a family, worship, with the freedom to do or not do is attractive to millions. Traditions have held the people together.
But recently, some people have demanded changes — serious changes — to our nation. They want to give everyone and anyone the opportunity to live here. They want to change our laws, challenge our traditions and to make our country into something completely different. They want to make it something that the immigrants, both legal and illegal, wouldn’t recognize.
The immigrants came here and are coming here to benefit from the freedoms and opportunities offered to everyone. But the changes suggested would change that.
This country would be fundamentally different. These people, the critics of our system, have advocated for even more immigrants to enter our country.
This July, which is the month we celebrate the true meaning of our independence from Great Britain in 1776, let us remember the sacrifices of the early colonists. This country was not and is not perfect. We have spent 245 years improving it.
Why would people want to come here if everything was different?
Our nation is a Republic, a nation of laws. The Constitution is the law and gives us specific rights. In 1776 the colonists declared their independence from Great Britain. That is what this holiday celebrates, nothing else.
Let’s keep America – America. Let’s improve it, yes, but not change it into something we won’t recognize.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.