To the Editor:
$2.8 billion dollars.
That represents the current annual federal funding for Alzheimer’s research.
Do we need more? Absolutely, if we are going to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. This annual federal investment represents a fraction of the cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the United States.
Should you care? Yes, because some of those dollars are funding innovative research efforts right here in Ohio — and because dementia likely impacts you, or the life of a family member, friend, neighbor, or co-worker.
Alzheimer’s research is being conducted all around the state – in Toledo, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities, often driven by major health systems and in university settings. Ohio is emerging as a major model of collaboration in the area of Alzheimer’s research as the state’s population living with Alzheimer’s grows. Today, 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to climb to 250,000.
The Cleveland Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is a prime example of bringing together the expertise of some of Ohio’s top Alzheimer’s researchers and clinicians. In Northwest Ohio, we also have an established and highly regarded center nearby in Ann Arbor, a collaborative effort between the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University.
If you are interested in Alzheimer’s research, the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, a global forum to advance dementia science is going virtual, and you are invited to attend. This year’s event, held July 27-31, is free and open not just to the research community, but the public. To register, go to https://www.alz.org/aaic.
Should you care about Alzheimer’s research? Absolutely. Please know that the Alzheimer’s Association is leading the fight to find a cure and to help families impacted by the disease. We are available to help with support and information via our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Julia Faulkner Pechlivanos
executive director,
Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio