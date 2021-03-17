To the Editor:
What is patriotism and who is a patriot? Not everyone who hugs/waves the American flag or shouts “USA” or “freedom” is a patriot. Jesus pegged it well almost 2,000 years ago when he said “Not everyone who says ‘Lord, Lord’ “will enter the kingdom of Heaven.”
A patriot is one who believes in, loves, cherishes and upholds his/her country, and in the case of the U.S., that means our democratic republic.
Americans may have differences in opinions about what our country is doing, but we settle those issues at the ballot box — not at the firing end of an AK-47. By the way, the people carrying those weapons are not militias — the National Guard is the militia — they are vigilantes.
Patriotism means honoring the traditions of this great land, wherein everyone gets his/her chance to vote on the issues and the majority wins, at least for the time being.
Anyone or group that seeks to overturn our democratic republic is not patriotic. The right to vote is sacred and no one should be able to interfere with that right. In fact, I think that it is treason to do so. This is how dictators seize power.
Former President Donald Trump has stated that if everyone got to vote, the Republicans would never win another election, so to stay in power, Republicans must disenfranchise as many non-Republicans as possible. This is not the American way.
Trump wants to become a dictator — “president for life” — he said so. The Republicans want to hold on to power so that they can continue to enrich themselves with special interest money. To achieve these goals, Trump and the Republican leadership will do whatever they have to do. All they have to do is to get the Republican base to go along. If you doubt me, read German history from the late 1920s and 1930s.
Trump is the greatest conman in American history. He has made a living by fooling everyone with his hyperbolic lies. Trump and the Republican leadership are playing with their followers’ minds, revving up their emotional brains and shutting down their rational brains. I urge the Republican base to up-regulate their rational brains and to keep this con-job in mind when next they vote in 2022. W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green