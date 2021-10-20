To the Editor:
Signs, signs, Lake Township is awash in political signs.
Some are for the qualified and experienced incumbents and others by novice challengers. But these signs don’t tell the whole story.
None of the challengers has attended a trustee meeting prior to Aug. 1 — not a good sign. None has any local, state or federal governmental decision-making experience — a troubling sign. None has ever worked on a township budget or hired trained safety service personnel.
Lake Township Trustees Richard Welling and Jeff Pettit have consistently approved balanced budgets — a good sign. Trustees Pettit and Welling have worked with local businesses to bring in 1000 temporary construction jobs and over 1500 permanent jobs to Lake Township. Their administrative leadership ensured 100% police, fire, EMS, cemetery and road services to township residents during this horrible pandemic. This is a good sign of competent and experienced leadership.
Sorry folks, but flooding the township with signs to overshadow and hide a lack of qualified experience is never a good sign. Signs don’t create experience or dedication to the community. Hard work and involvement does as demonstrated by Pettit and Welling.
My vote this year is going to two experienced, dedicated and capable Lake Township trustees: Pettit and Welling.
Nancy Csizek
Walbridge