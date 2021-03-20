To the Editor:
Our local vigilance committee writes: “Extremists in the U.S. come in many different forms — white nationalists, anti-LGBTQ zealots, racist skinheads and neo-Confederates. The rise of extremism and the subsequent rise of extremist violent attacks in the United States have been growing steadily since 2007.” (How do we build a healthier society, minus hate? March 10, Sentinel-Tribune.)
Conspicuously absent from this list are Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood — three of the most hateful, vicious and destructive entities today. Simply declaring as evil those with whom you disagree doesn’t make it so.
Labeling is a lazy substitute for thinking, a mental shortcut to avoid having to consider, truly understand and respect other opinions. Bullying is the hallmark of mobs, cowards and self-righteous bigots.
If silence is violence, then Not in Our Town is complicit in the attacks against anyone who holds an opinion contrary to the totalitarian progressive zeitgeist.
The Bible teaches that all have sinned and fallen short of God’s perfection. Jesus warns against judging others unless you are willing to be judged by the same standard. Ultimately, the only standard that matters is God’s.
John Randall
Bowling Green