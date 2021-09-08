To the Editor:
There have been countless pictures of Afghanis fleeing their country.
There is one universal constant among them: Most of the ones fleeing are men. Where are the women and children? At home, forced to fend for themselves against two-three factions of militant thugs bent on putting them back into the dark ages?
Granted, there were a select few men who shot back at the Taliban, but the number was insignificant. Rather than defend their families, grown men are trying to hang onto airplanes instead.
Those familiar with the culture know that cowardice in those situations is a dishonor worse than death, so we must wonder what happened to the honor system in Afghanistan. We can’t blame the U.S. since a nation like that should already have the willpower to fend for itself without foreign aid.
It’s as if Afghanistan were an unofficial state of the U.S. and our leaving caused everyone to forget they were supposed to be a self-sustaining country. Rather than calling these grown men who leave behind their loved ones for the Taliban “refugees” a more fitting word would be “cowards.”
I’ll be the first to admit that the U.S. has done some morally questionable things over its history, but one thing we cannot be accused of is turning tail on our own turf.
The same can’t be said of these Afghani men. Those men who are granted asylum should be required to return within a set period and fight for their country rather than use up taxpayer dollars because they did not have the spirit to be what God made them: Men.
David Wohrer
Bowling Green