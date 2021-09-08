To the Editor:
La Conexion and the Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network delivered a letter to U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, urging him to make sure the approved immigration provisions are kept in the 2022 budget package.
The budget reconciliation package passed this month by the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives included provisions to create pathways to legal status for millions of undocumented Americans. While the package has been approved by both chambers of Congress, the detailed negotiations for finalizing it are still underway.
This provision would offer an opportunity for DACA recipients, Temporary Protective Status holders, farmworkers, and essential workers an opportunity to be fully recognized under the law. In the letter, Beatriz Maya reminds us that “this provision creates a first step for those who have been left without options, even as they’ve built lives, families, and businesses in this country.”
As we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, our communities have had to work together in new and unprecedented ways to help keep each other safe and healthy. Through all of this, immigrants like those provided for in this provision, have played a vital role in a wide variety of fields, filling essential jobs, and helping to support our economy.
While members of La Conexion still hope for a more comprehensive revitalization of the immigration system, they recognize that the impact of this provision would be wide spread — reaching an estimated 7-9 million undocumented workers and by extension the families, businesses, and communities they are part of. FWD.us, a bi-partisan organization that studies immigration and criminal justice, estimates that allowing these groups to attain citizenship will increase the U.S. economy by $121 billion annually. They also estimate that it would generate a $31 billion annual boost to federal, state and local tax revenues.
The letter was co-signed by the Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network. The network, founded by La Conexion, is composed of faith-communities of all denominations, immigrant-based organizations, advocacy groups and individuals acting in solidarity with the immigrant community to build humane, just, inclusive, safe, equitable and welcoming communities for all of us.
Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexión
Christina Yaniga, Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network