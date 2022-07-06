To the Editor:
Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion, a former high school classmate posted the following, well-written post, on social media, which I 100% agree with; it prompted me to write this letter.
She wrote:
“What has this country come to, when people riot because they can’t kill babies? I find it sad and disturbing. What ever happened to protecting your children? It seems that only applies if the child has been planned for. Why isn’t the emphasis put on adoption for unplanned pregnancies? Why isn’t there programs to help women with all the expenses of carrying a child to term so it can be adopted, instead of pouring money into abortions? Nothing about this makes any sense to me. I’ve always been taught that you protect the vulnerable and helpless. That seems to apply to pets but not babies. Why is that?”
Personally, I can’t imagine anyone who has experienced first-hand the miracle of watching the birth of your child, supporting abortion. There are literally millions of loving couples wanting to adopt babies. Isn’t that the humane way to deal with “unwanted” babies?
Those individuals supporting abortion proclaim “my body - my choice.” Here’s the problem with that theory: what about the unborn baby’s “my body - my choice?” Who’s looking out for their choice? There are numerous court cases where a pregnant woman has been killed and the perpetrator has been charged with two counts of murder, the mother to be and the unborn child. Is that different than ending the life of an unborn child via abortion?
Supreme Court did not end abortion. It sent the abortion issue back to each state to decide how they will deal with the abortion issue.
In my opinion, ending the life of an unborn baby is no different than someone forcibly ending the life of any human, regardless of age. I prefer to live in a society where all life is cherished and protected.
Let’s fund programs that prevent unplanned pregnancies and assist with the expenses of carrying a child to term so the baby can be adopted by loving couples, wanting to adopt.
John Maxey
Bowling Green