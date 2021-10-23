To the Editor:
This upcoming election is going to be very important for us seniors. We enjoy transportation, exercise classes and home-delivered meals courtesy of the Wood County Committee on Aging. It’s been since 2002 since the current levy 0.7 authorized by Wood County voters; that was 19 years ago. Since then we’ve all experienced higher prices for everything. The senior centers have had to pay increased prices for food, gasoline, utilities and staffing.
This renewal of 0.07 mils plus 0.3 mills plus 0.3 additional mills is definitely needed. The 0.07 renewal would cos the homeowner $24.50 per year. However, with the proposed renewal of 0.07 plus 0.03 additional mills, the cost to the homeowner is $27.71 per year. That works out to about $2.35 a month.
When you consider the big size of Wood County, and the fact that the Wood County Committee on Aging operates eight senior centers (Bowling Green, Rossford, Perrysburg, North Baltimore, Wayne, Walbridge, Pemberville and Grand Rapids) we are very fortunate that these services are available close to our homes.
This is a wonderful benefit of living in Wood County. Please support this levy and help the seniors to keep these needed benefits.
Marilyn R. Baker
Walbridge