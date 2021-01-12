To the Editor:
I’m 59 years old and have witnessed that in most all major events in the world time runs out for those events and there is always a day of reckoning that happens.
Then I think of the term denial. People say that it won’t be that bad or that things will turn around soon. Or that this or that has happened and the situation will improve for all of us in the country or the world.
The quicker you are able to accept reality as to what is happening in your life in 2021 the greatly improved you and your families chances of survival will be.
May whoever is your God in life walk with you everyday and protect you and your loved ones.
William Kennedy
Bowling Green