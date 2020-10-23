To the Editor:
If Donald Trump remains president, one issue contributing to his success at the ballot box will be abortion. Evangelicals may dislike him, but since he claims to be anti-abortion, many may vote for him.
Abortion isn’t meant to be birth control. We have methods of birth control which are safe, widely available and frequently used. However, on occasion they fail, or aren’t used. In many of these cases when conception occurs “by mistake,” a baby may find itself an unwelcome arrival, due to the youth of parents, a financial situation, or perhaps even because the intercourse wasn’t consensual. Certainly in the case of sexual assault or rape, an abortion must be an option?
Shouldn’t a woman have a say in what is happening to her body, and have choice in the matter? Some anti-abortionists would say “no” — conception has taken place and a baby should be the result.
In some of these cases the newborn might be subjected to fetal alcohol syndrome, cocaine addiction at birth, shaken baby syndrome resulting in brain damage, broken bones from abuse, or even sexual abuse. Even if this form of violence doesn’t take place, the parent may not have the means or ability to care for this unplanned child, and may not even be capable of supplying love, physical support and other necessities. How will this child learn to be a capable and happy member of society? The child may look for love in other places, such as gangs, perhaps resulting in incarceration or worse. Who should pay the price for these unplanned and unwanted children?
How many of those who are anti-abortion will say “I’ll be happy to pay increased taxes so that this unwanted child, who wasn’t aborted but required social welfare programs until he/she is 18, becomes a successful member of society.” I’ve never received a favorable response to this challenge. So many of those who are anti-abortion also feel that we shouldn’t be burdened with taxes to support the social programs, such as universal health care and education, which would allow all children to thrive.
Let’s not go back to the days of coat hanger abortions in back rooms. Abortion is not to be encouraged, but should be an option, so long as we seem unwilling to support all children, no matter the circumstances of their births.
Patricia M. Long
Bowling Green