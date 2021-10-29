To the Editor:
I don’t usually respond to letters I see in the paper, but I felt led by the spirit to respond to “Abortion is a woman’s decision — period” (Sentinel-Tribune, Oct. 23).
For any of you who may choose to take the life of your unborn child, you more than likely will have guilt set in like you cannot imagine. Satan is sitting on the sidelines ready to pounce on that guilt, drag you to the edge of the abyss with it and push or kick you in.
Praise God that all of us, sinners that we are, need only to call upon the name of Jesus to save us from the claws of the destroyer. The love and grace that God has for you can wipe souls clean and defeat the deceiver and his hold that can manipulate our guilt.
Once you have turned to the lord Jesus for help, get in touch with a Christian minister or Christian counselor for some guidance. In the mean time, find comfort in the bible such as the psalms and the book of John.
Susan Butler
Bowling Green