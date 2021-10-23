To the Editor:
It is possible to agree, as I do, with both pro-lifev and pro-choice human rights positions.
Both issues concerning motherhood directly affect women physically, psychologically, spiritually and financially. Approximately half the world’s population are women, and most must make a life-changing decision about giving birth.
I am totally opposed to any state, federal or governmental entity, nationally or internationally, that forbid women the freedom and the right to choose whether to be a mother or terminate a pregnancy. In 2021 worldwide, most rulers and governments are comprised of older men. The U.S. Senate and the newly formed Afghanistan government meet this criterion. Many politicians grew up in an era believing that women are inferior and should not receive equal rights, equal pay or equal societal standing.
For centuries men have dominated and put down women. The “father knows best” syndrome has overwhelmingly worked to the benefit of men and is still in play today.
Unfortunately, our Republican party has waged a direct unlawful challenge to the U.S. Constitution and the present law regarding abortion. They openly support the interference of religious groups in a reciprocal policy to gain financial support and votes in order to fight to sustain political dominance.
According to the bible, God creates life at conception, and I believe this to be true. Giving birth and child rearing takes great love, strength and finances.
I believe this issue should be based solely on each woman’s circumstances and the right to choose whether to give birth. The termination of a pregnancy is possibly the most difficult decision a woman must make in her life. With that said, it must be the woman’s decision, made with her doctor’s medical advice, and her own good conscience.
Joy Potthoff, Bowling Green