To the Editor:
On April 22, as we all continued practicing stay-at-home and safe distancing, I was walking along the side walkway by my house when I heard a window open from the neighbor’s house. A young couple with three children live there. The oldest, a 4-year-old boy, spoke from the cranked out window in a strong voice. “Hi John, guess what? I know The Pledge of Allegiance.” I responded, “I don’t believe it. Let me hear you say it.”
His younger sister and mother then appeared. “We’ve been using the flag in your front yard to learn and practice saying the Pledge of Allegiance,” the mother said.
A little surprised, I said ”Really?” (I am an 82-year-old Navy Veteran and fly the American flag along with the Ohio State flag under it.) The boy said, “And I know the Pledge of Allegiance all by myself.” “Well, let me hear you,” I said.
After some hesitation and looking at his mom, I said, “OK, let’s do it together,” which we did as he lead us, with our right hands over our hearts. He nailed it. I was really impressed and congratulated him and his mom. A great way to spend quarantine.
The rest of that day and most of the next, as I viewed my two flags, I was thinking there must be a pledge to the state flag as well. Not knowing of one, and with plenty of time during the COVID-19 stay at home, I chose to sit down and write one.
State of Ohio Flag Pledge:
I pledge loyalty to the flag of the State of Ohio, and the commonwealth for which it stands, and to the leaders we have chosen. One state, blessed by God, unified to work together for the survival and best interest of all.
John D. Kurfess
Perrysburg