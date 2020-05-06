To the Editor:
It is time for the American people ask for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for his lack of informing us of this deadly coronavirus.
How many lives would have been saved if not for this ignorant behavior of this so-called leader. This coronavirus first appeared in China last year. Trump held campaign rallies on Jan. 3, 9, 14, 28 and March 2. During this time, he also visited Mar-a-Lago nine times to play golf.
Trump supporters, do really think that this president cares about the health and safety of the American people? The first case of the virus in the U.S. was reported on Jan. 22 — the same day as South Korea. Look at the above dates again.
He knew about it and never acted on it. This is why we have lost many more lives. He also did nothing on looking into medical equipment. Trump didn’t admit the virus “might” be a problem until March 13.
South Korea has the virus under control. The United States is ground zero for the virus because of Trump’s incompetent leadership. Trump decided that his rallies were more important than saving lives.
Senate leaders must impeach him before he kills us all. Bob Portman, your silence tells us we will not have enough protection for our nurses, first responders, doctors and for us, the American people. You have failed us.
Democrats, it is time to bring back the impeachment against this bully. We have been lied to continually and he cannot protect the American people.
As President Franklin Roosevelt said, “the structure of world peace cannot be the work of one man, or one party. It must be a peace which rests on the cooperative effort of the whole world.”
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge