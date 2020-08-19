To The Editor
I was surprised today to read a letter to the editor, not only stating that the mask mandate is an “overreach” which threatens our liberty, but suggesting that it’s some kind of evil intrusion into Christian lives (Sentinel-Tribune, Aug. 12, Mask mandate is an overreach).
The Declaration of Independence states that we have certain inalienable rights, the first of which is life. We live in a civilized society and are therefore required to follow certain laws which protect us as a community. We need a driving license to drive, wear seatbelts, follow speed limits and pay taxes.
Although we have free speech, that is not absolute, we can’t shout “fire” in a theater or “bomb” in an airport.
Life in a society cannot be every man for himself, a free-for-all. Incidentally, liberty — as defined in the Declaration of Independence — is assured within due process of law.
The Bowling Green Council has discussed and voted on this law and the governor has decided it is the safest way forward for the state. Living in a community? Well, I think this quote from Jean-Jacque Rousseau says it best, “Man is free but everywhere in chains.”
Contrary to John Randall’s conclusion in last week’s letter, that wearing masks is against Christian principles, I believe the verse in the bible Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says: “Whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you did for me.”
By wearing masks, we are doing this for others in our community, our brothers and sisters.
This virus is ravaging the world. By wearing masks and practicing safe distancing and hygiene we increase our chances of limiting the devastating nature of this scourge until vaccines and medicines are produced.
Isn’t this the least we can do? Is it really too much to ask?
Caroline Feeman
Bowling Green