To the Editor:
There is fear of uncertainty in what is uncertain times in the world today.
FDR famously said after this country was attacked and thousands of Americans and citizens of Hawaii were killed that the only thing that we have to fear is fear itself.
Fear that is strong enough can affect our emotions.
Fear has the ability to overrule our logic as well as our reason and finally our common sense.
Do not allow any fear that you may have to let this happen to you.
Take a step back and make a reassessment.
May whoever is your god in life walk with you everyday and protect you and your loved ones.
William Kennedy
Bowling Green