To the Editor:
As this new way of unprecedented living is upon all of us, one major change we are all experiencing is virtual learning. As a mother of four elementary-aged students I cannot express enough how much I appreciate our hard-working teachers and staff with the Bowling Green City Schools.
Admittedly, as these new norms started to unfold there were thoughts of fear and anxious wonderings of how we would pull this all off and do it well.
In the days that followed the initial closing, our family stayed in touch to make sure we would be aware of what laid ahead. My husband and I were impressed with the amount of communication we received and how it was always accompanied with both understanding and an idea of being “in it together.”
We are thankful for teachers being accessible and having multiple avenues and means of touchpoints. During virtual learning time, if we have a question we are met with an answer or suggestion immediately. I am thankful that they have made the learning schedule doable and user-friendly.
We have appreciated their great feedback when an assignment is complete. They have emphasized for us effort over production, and kept things light-hearted when it started to feel stressful.
In no way am I trying to communicate that our virtual learning has been all rainbows and roses, because real life still happens here.
There have been tears shed, frustration, refusal, throwing in of the towels from all six of us. Nothing about this experience is ideal or perfect.
What I appreciate, though, as we attempt this is the sense of partnership that I feel from the BGCS as a whole. I feel heard, my kids still feel known and connected, and in new ways learning is still happening. New skills are being taught and knowledge obtained, but also they are practicing and perfecting old ones.
Through volunteer opportunities at my kid’s school, I have always been impressed with the level of educators we have in the district. This respect comes from both their educational approach and their individualized care of students across the district. This same level of respect for our teachers has continued seamlessly during this time. Virtual education has been a team effort and we are grateful for all the hard-working teachers and staff in the Bowling Green School District.
Ali Gillispie
Bowling Green