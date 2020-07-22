To the Editor:
For many people around the earth life for them is very hard physically and mentally from the time they are born till the time they die which is often at a young age.
Often times people in this country saw this on the TV from the comfort of their home. Now many people in this country are seeing this while on their daily travels in their vehicle or even walking the dog of at a park they are seeing this right in front of them.
I will not allow anyone to tell me this is the new normal and go on with life. I will do whatever I can that is in my power to help people and animals in need in life starting in the community I live in.
The news says more pain and suffering to come in this country. This makes me very sad to hear.
I’ll do the best I can to help those in need including animals. The new normal is what we choose to make it to be not what we are told it is to be. May whoever is your god walk with you in life.
Thank you for reading this.
William Kennedy
Bowling Green