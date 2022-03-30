To the Editor:
What a breath of fresh air to see the wonderful coverage of the Wood County 4-H program in Saturday’s Sentinel Tribune. It was nice to read something positive.
There is a lot of good that comes out of the 4-H program. There are dedicated 4-H staff and dedicated 4-H advisers who are willing to help our young people to not only learn how to do a project, but how to get along with others and find opportunities to grow.
4-H helps prepare young people for what they will face in the future, like finishing a project on time, being interviewed for a job, and being a team player. 4-H members not only have a learning experience, but they also have fun.
Betty Marlow Miller Dibert
Pemberville