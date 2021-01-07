To the Editor:
It occurred to me that we all could use some good news. Please don’t get me wrong, I am not looking through rose-colored glasses. Personally, 2020 has been the worst year of my life (thus far). My wife and I lost our first-born son. I also lost a friend and colleague. Our entire nation weathered the pandemic, a presidential election, racial tension, and general passionate discord.
My simple message here is that we can take comfort in knowing that our own city government is functioning quite well.
I have actively observed, or been a part of, Bowling Green city government for over a quarter of a century. I can tell you that Mayor Mike Aspacher has done a great job; especially considering this is his first year as mayor. The leadership in the Administration, including Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett and each of the department directors have navigated the usual city responsibilities and the enormous additional coronavirus-related responsibilities.
These people have endeavored to keep city workers and citizens safer. All of the other city workers have performed admirably as well. In recognition of these city workers, Council just passed a resolution thanking “every member of Bowling Green city government.”
Bowling Green government relies on service-oriented citizens to function on a number of boards and commissions. The pandemic has affected how these boards and commissions function (e.g., Zoom meetings) but the volunteers have adapted and continue to serve well.
Rest assured that each of your council members have also risen to the occasion. Council President Mark Hollenbaugh has put forth great effort in his first year as president. As another example, Councilman Greg Robinette has approached his responsibility as the chair of council’s finance and ways and means committee in a sober and detailed manner.
While we endure these times, take comfort in the good news that our local government is functioning well and rising to the challenge. I wish each of you a safe, prosperous, and blessed new year.
William Herald
Bowling Green councilman